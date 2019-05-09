The House Judiciary Committee voted Wednesday to hold Attorney General William Barr in contempt of Congress over his refusal to turn over the unredacted Mueller report to lawmakers. It’s not clear when the full House of Representatives might vote on a contempt charge, but House Judiciary chair Jerrold Nadler said he expected a vote “rapidly.” Wednesday’s vote came just hours after the White House said President Trump will claim executive privilege to prevent the release of the full Mueller report to Congress, as well as documents held by former White House counsel Donald McGahn and other top officials. This is Texas Democratic Rep. Sheila Jackson Lee.

Rep. Sheila Jackson Lee: “I can only conclude that the president now seeks to take a wrecking ball to the Constitution of the United States of America. For the first time in the history of the United States, a president is now exerting executive privilege over every aspect of life that the American people desire to have information.”

