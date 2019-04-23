Johns Hopkins Students Enter Week 3 of Sit-In Protesting ICE Contracts & Plan for Armed Campus Cops

Listen
Guests
- Chris Bilalmember of Students Against Private Police and also a member of the Washington Hill Community Association.
- Mariam BanahiJohns Hopkins student participating in the sit-in. She is a Ph.D. candidate in anthropology writing a dissertation on asylum seekers in Germany.
Students at Johns Hopkins University in Baltimore, Maryland, have entered their 21st day of a sit-in occupation of their campus administration building to protest the university’s plans for an armed police force on campus, as well as Johns Hopkins’s contracts with Immigrations and Customs Enforcement. Students at Johns Hopkins are demanding the cancellation of contracts with ICE and a pledge to donate all money received from ICE to Baltimore’s immigration defense fund. They’re also demanding voluntary recognition for all workers wishing to unionize, and a student and faculty representative spot on the university’s board of trustees.
