Health officials in Gaza say Israeli attacks have killed at least 21 people since dawn, as an intense heat wave compounds the suffering of Palestinians who continue to starve under Israel’s blockade. Among the dead is a 1-and-a-half-year-old Palestinian boy killed when an Israeli strike hit a tent in Gaza City. Several of the boy’s family members were injured. The U.N.'s humanitarian office warns the nutritional status of Gaza's children continues to deteriorate due to Israel’s siege — with almost 13,000 admissions of children for acute malnutrition recorded in July.

On Thursday, the emergency department of Gaza’s Nasser Hospital flooded with raw sewage after an Israeli strike damaged nearby infrastructure. The hospital’s director said Israeli forces were blocking efforts to repair the broken sewer lines.