Baltimore Writer D. Watkins: “We Speak for Ourselves: A Word from Forgotten Black America”

“We Speak for Ourselves: A Word from Forgotten Black America.” That’s the name of a new book by D. Watkins that amplifies the experiences of poor black Americans typically sidelined by the public and the media—including his own life story. He writes, “I’m from the bottom, and what I mean by bottom is first-generation scholars, the project babies, the people without Wi-Fi, the workers, the people most likely to get hit by police bullets. We are the subjects of protests, the rarely heard-from even as our deaths are debated by media personalities who wouldn’t step foot on our blocks. … To quote the brilliant scholar and activist Dr. Su’ad Abdul Khabeer, 'You don't need to be a voice for the voiceless. Just pass the mic.’” D. Watkins is a professor at the University of Baltimore and founder of the BMORE Writers Project. He is also the author of “The Cook Up: A Crack Rock Memoir” and “The Beast Side: Living and Dying While Black in America.”