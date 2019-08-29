Independent Global News

Remembering Legendary Peace Activist Frances Crowe, Who Died at 100 After Decades of Resisting War

StoryAugust 29, 2019
The legendary peace activist Frances Crowe died this week at the age of 100 in Northampton, Massachusetts. Over the past seven decades, Frances had been arrested countless times while protesting war, nuclear weapons, nuclear power and the construction of new pipelines. She is survived by her two sons, a daughter and an international community of peace activists. We revisit a 2005 interview of Francis Crowe by Amy Goodman, and recognize her lifetime of advocacy.

Guests
  • Frances Crowe
    longtime peace and anti-nuclear activist. She died August 27, 2019, at age 100.

