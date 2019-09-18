In Washington, D.C., youth climate leaders called out lawmakers Tuesday for failing to act urgently to prevent a climate catastrophe. Sixteen-year-old Swedish climate activist and school strike leader Greta Thunberg, who was invited by Democrats to a meeting of the Senate climate crisis task force, told the gathering, “Don’t invite us here to tell us how inspiring we are without doing anything about it.” She added, “I know you are trying, but just not hard enough. Sorry.”

Her challenge came as youth climate leaders visited Capitol Hill to support the Green New Deal resolution cosponsored by Massachusetts Senator Ed Markey and Representative Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez of New York. The Swedish climate activist also met with former President Obama. Fifteen-year-old Kallan Benson of Maryland called on students and workers to join a massive series of climate strikes planned for Friday.

Kallan Benson: “And you have to be involved. And that means you adults, as well. You are the ones currently in power. We don’t have time to wait 'til my generation takes over. It's you that have to act. We need you to listen to the scientists that are showing us that climate change is here and climate change is human-caused. Stop burning fossil fuels, please, for my generation.”

Organizers predict Friday’s demonstrations will be some of the largest climate protests in U.S. history, with actions planned at over 800 sites in all 50 states. More actions are planned worldwide.