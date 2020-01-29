On Capitol Hill, Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell told fellow Republican senators in a private meeting that he does not yet have enough votes to block Democrats from calling impeachment witnesses. Democrats are pushing for former national security adviser John Bolton to testify. Bolton writes in a forthcoming book that Trump personally told him he wanted to maintain a freeze on $391 million in military aid to Ukraine until Ukraine turned over materials related to former Vice President Joe Biden. On Tuesday, Trump’s defense lawyer Jay Sekulow tried to dismiss the reports about Bolton’s book as inadmissible.

Jay Sekulow: “Responding to an unpublished manuscript that maybe some reporters have an idea of maybe what it says, I mean, that’s what — I mean, that’s what the evidence — if you want to call that evidence. I don’t know what you’d call that. I’d call it inadmissible, but that’s what it is.”

President Trump has rejected Bolton’s account. But on Monday, Trump’s own former chief of staff, General John Kelly, said, “If John Bolton says that in the book, I believe John Bolton.” We’ll have more on Trump’s impeachment later in the broadcast.