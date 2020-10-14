Independent news has never been so important.

Can Trump Delay Election or Reject Peaceful Transition of Power? Amy Coney Barrett Refuses to Say

StoryOctober 14, 2020
Supreme Court nominee Amy Coney Barrett faced 11 hours of questioning in the Senate Tuesday but refused to provide clarity about her views on the Affordable Care Act, Roe v. Wade, voting rights and even if President Trump could delay the election. Republicans are racing to confirm the 48-year-old federal judge before Election Day, which would give conservatives a commanding 6-3 majority on the high court. We air highlights from the marathon session.

