“The Trillion Dollar War Machine”: William Hartung on How U.S. Military Spending Fuels Wars

StoryNovember 14, 2025
Democracy Now! speaks to William Hartung about his new book “The Trillion Dollar War Machine” and who profits from the United States’ runaway military spending that fuels foreign wars. Hartung says that U.S. policy is “based on profit” and calls for a rethinking of our foreign entanglements. “We haven’t won a war in this century. We’ve caused immense harm. We’ve spent $8 trillion,” he says.

StoryJul 29, 2025“Designed as Death Traps”: Fmr. Green Beret Who Worked at Gaza Food Sites Reveals Rampant War Crimes
Guests
  • William Hartung
    senior research fellow at the Quincy Institute for Responsible Statecraft.

