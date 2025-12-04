Israeli forces have killed seven more Palestinians in the Gaza Strip in Israel’s latest violation of the ceasefire that was declared nearly two months ago. Among the dead are five members of a single family — a middle-aged mother, father, their eldest son and their two young children — killed when Israel bombed their tent in Khan Younis. The attack targeted the al-Mawasi evacuation zone, which Israel previously declared a “safe” area for displaced people. It followed funerals for Palestinians killed in strikes a day earlier. This is Saber al-Sakani, whose family members were killed and wounded in an Israeli attack on Gaza City Tuesday.

Saber al-Sakani: “I lost my brother and my two nephews. My brother’s wife and her daughter are hospitalized in intensive care. We’re asking you to stop the wars, for God’s sake.”

Health officials in Gaza report 366 Palestinians have been killed and 938 injured by Israeli forces since the October 10 ceasefire.

Meanwhile, in southern Gaza, hundreds of Palestinians attended a mass wedding for 54 couples in the city of Khan Younis on Tuesday. Organizers called it an act of defiance against Israel’s campaign of genocide against Palestinians.