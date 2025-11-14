In Ukraine, at least six people were killed and 30 others injured as Russia launched a massive overnight assault on nearly every district of the capital, Kyiv. Officials said Russia’s attack involved 430 drones and 18 missiles, making it one of the biggest on Ukraine’s capital since Russia’s full-scale invasion in 2022. Many of the attacks struck residential high-rise buildings, scattering debris and sparking huge fires.

bq: Survivor: “I was terrified, so terrified I didn’t know what to do first. Should I rescue myself and my child? Or should I run to help others because many people were screaming and needed help.”

Russian drones also struck Ukraine’s southwestern Odesa region, killing at least two people. Meanwhile, Russian officials say at least one person was injured when Ukraine launched drone attacks on Russia’s Belgorod region, and president Volodymyr Zelensky said his forces had fired long-range cruise missiles into Russia.

This all comes as Zelensky responded to a growing corruption scandal by firing Ukraine’s Justice and Energy ministers, who are accused of taking part in a massive bribery scheme.