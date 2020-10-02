Dear Friend,

Independent Global News

Naomi Klein: I Fear Trump Will Exploit His COVID Infection to Further Destabilize the Election

StoryOctober 02, 2020
How will President Trump’s revelation that he tested positive for COVID-19 affect the presidential race? Acclaimed journalist, author and activist Naomi Klein warns that the Trump campaign is likely to exploit the news. “We need to be prepared for the president using the fact that he’s having to cancel campaign events for two weeks to try to further delegitimize elections,” she says.

Guests
  • Naomi Klein
    senior correspondent at The Intercept and a professor at Rutgers University.

