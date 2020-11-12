The United States has set another world record for coronavirus cases, confirming more than 140,000 infections on Wednesday and over 1,400 deaths. More than 65,000 people are hospitalized with COVID-19 around the U.S. — also a record — and doctors are warning they may have to begin rationing care as intensive care units fill to capacity. Every state in the union is seeing COVID cases rise.

Here in New York, Governor Andrew Cuomo has ordered new limits on social gatherings in private homes and is ordering bars, restaurants and gyms to close by 10 p.m. In Ohio, Republican Governor Mike DeWine told residents they can no longer congregate at weddings, funerals and banquets, and ordered tougher enforcement measures for his statewide mask mandate.

Gov. Mike DeWine: “When you’re going through hell, keep going. And so, tonight, I ask you: Keep going. Recommit to your individual efforts to stay safe, because what you do in your private lives affects everyone.”

Across the U.S., hospitals and nursing homes are warning of an alarming shortage of masks, surgical gowns and other personal protective equipment. The Strategic National Stockpile reportedly has less than half of the 300 million N95 masks the Trump administration had said it would procure by winter.

Meanwhile, President Trump’s last public comments on the coronavirus came in a handful of tweets on Tuesday, when he proposed a conspiracy theory that drugmaker Pfizer waited to report positive news about its vaccine trial until after Election Day.