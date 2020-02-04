The outcome of the Iowa Democratic caucuses is still undecided after purported “inconsistencies” led to confusion in the reporting of the results. The Iowa Democratic Party says it expects to release the results at some point today. Issues with a new app being used in the caucuses are believed to be partly to blame for the delay. The app, built by the company Shadow, was reportedly not tested at scale or vetted by the Homeland Security Department’s cybersecurity agency before being deployed in the caucuses. The D.C.-based Shadow is connected to the digital strategy firm Acronym, founded by a former staffer of Barack Obama’s 2012 re-election campaign.
Early this morning, Bernie Sanders’s campaign released internal caucus numbers from 40% of the precincts in Iowa showing the Vermont senator in first place, followed by former South Bend Mayor Pete Buttigieg. This is Senator Bernie Sanders speaking Monday night.
Sen. Bernie Sanders: “When those results are announced, I have a good feeling we’re going to be doing very, very well here in Iowa. And the message that Iowa has sent to the nation — it’s a message shared by the American people — is that we want a government that represents all of us, not just wealthy campaign contributors and the 1%.”
Pete Buttigieg, meanwhile, claimed victory in Iowa, despite the lack of official results. Minnesota Senator Amy Klobuchar told supporters, “We are punching above our weight,” while Massachusetts Senator Elizabeth Warren said the race was too close to call. And former Vice President Joe Biden said his campaign would be leaving Iowa with “our share of delegates.” We’ll have more on the chaos and confusion in Iowa after headlines.
House impeachment managers and President Trump’s defense team presented their closing arguments in Trump’s impeachment trial Monday, as the Republican-controlled Senate is poised to acquit Trump in a final vote on the two articles of impeachment Wednesday. This is lead impeachment manager, California Congressmember Adam Schiff.
Rep. Adam Schiff: “He has betrayed our national security, and he will do so again. He has compromised our elections, and he will do so again. You will not change him. You cannot constrain him. He is who he is. Truth matters little to him. What’s right matters even less. And decency matters not at all.”
As the historic impeachment is set to wrap up, President Trump will address the nation tonight for the State of the Union. Several Democratic lawmakers say they will boycott the address, while others are expected to wear white outfits to send a message to Trump — a reference to the suffragette movement.
A leaked audio recording between an air traffic controller and an Iranian pilot appears to show aviation authorities were aware that a Ukrainian passenger jet had been shot down last month, killing all 176 people on board. The Iranian government denied it was involved in the plane’s downing for three days following the crash, before conceding the Iranian Revolutionary Guards accidentally launched a missile at the Boeing 737 jet. Tehran has said it is halting cooperation with Kiev following the release of the leaked exchange by Ukrainian media Sunday.
In Syria, Turkish warplanes launched airstrikes against Syrian regime troops after at least six Turkish soldiers were killed by artillery strikes. The Turkish airstrikes represent a major escalation of the battle in the northwestern Syrian province of Idlib, where a Russian-backed Syrian regime offensive has already sent nearly three-quarters of a million Syrian civilians fleeing toward the Turkish border.
Prisoners at a maximum-security prison in Shirley, Massachusetts, say guards have beaten and tasered them, as well as withheld food and denied them access to lawyers over recent weeks, as retaliation for an attack on correctional officers last month. A lawyer who interviewed prisoners at the Souza-Baranowski Correctional Center says several had to be hospitalized because of the severity of their injuries. A lawsuit has been filed against the Massachusetts Department of Correction over the prison’s refusal to let inmates meet with lawyers. Defense attorney Lisa Newman-Polk, who represents an affected prisoner, told Boston Public Radio, “Targeting the prison as a whole through collective punishment is not only an ineffective strategy to shape behavior, it’s criminal.”
In New York, the trial is set to begin today for a former CIA software engineer who is charged with leaking thousands of agency documents, known as “Vault 7,” to WikiLeaks. Joshua Schulte was charged with violating the Espionage Act in 2018 for the leak, which revealed CIA programs and tools that are capable of hacking into both Apple and Android cellphones.
A dramatic scene unfolded in a New York City courtroom Monday as Harvey Weinstein accuser Jessica Mann broke down and went into an apparent panic attack during questioning from the disgraced movie mogul’s lawyers, forcing the judge to adjourn proceedings for the day. Mann was made to read past emails to a boyfriend, in which she disclosed she had been sexually assaulted before meeting Weinstein. She accuses Weinstein of raping her in New York and Los Angeles and said she had an “extremely degrading” relationship with him. She is one of six women testifying against Weinstein in his New York rape trial.
Two people were killed and a child was injured Monday after a shooting at a residential hall at Texas A&M University in Commerce, Texas. No details about the shooter or their motivations have been released.
In another incident of gun violence Monday, a gunman killed one person and injured at least five others after opening fire inside a Greyhound bus traveling from Los Angeles to the Bay Area.
Maryland is holding a special primary election today to fill the congressional seat left empty following the death of Elijah Cummings last October. One of the candidates is Cummings’s widow, Maya Rockeymoore Cummings. A special general election will take place in April to determine the winner.
In New York City, leaders of the Dignidad Literaria campaign — or “literary dignity” in English — are celebrating after the publisher Macmillan, which owns Flatiron Books, has agreed to expand Latinx representation in its staff and its publications. The movement formed in response to the controversial novel “American Dirt,” which critics say exploits and misrepresents Mexico and the experience of Mexican migrants and erases the experience of Central Americans. The author, Jeanine Cummins, who is not Mexican, received a seven-figure advance for the book, which was widely lauded by public figures including Oprah Winfrey. Flatiron was forced to cancel Cummins’s book tour over the mounting criticism. The campaign is also calling for an investigation into discriminatory practices in the publishing industry at large.
