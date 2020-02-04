The outcome of the Iowa Democratic caucuses is still undecided after purported “inconsistencies” led to confusion in the reporting of the results. The Iowa Democratic Party says it expects to release the results at some point today. Issues with a new app being used in the caucuses are believed to be partly to blame for the delay. The app, built by the company Shadow, was reportedly not tested at scale or vetted by the Homeland Security Department’s cybersecurity agency before being deployed in the caucuses. The D.C.-based Shadow is connected to the digital strategy firm Acronym, founded by a former staffer of Barack Obama’s 2012 re-election campaign.

Early this morning, Bernie Sanders’s campaign released internal caucus numbers from 40% of the precincts in Iowa showing the Vermont senator in first place, followed by former South Bend Mayor Pete Buttigieg. This is Senator Bernie Sanders speaking Monday night.

Sen. Bernie Sanders: “When those results are announced, I have a good feeling we’re going to be doing very, very well here in Iowa. And the message that Iowa has sent to the nation — it’s a message shared by the American people — is that we want a government that represents all of us, not just wealthy campaign contributors and the 1%.”

Pete Buttigieg, meanwhile, claimed victory in Iowa, despite the lack of official results. Minnesota Senator Amy Klobuchar told supporters, “We are punching above our weight,” while Massachusetts Senator Elizabeth Warren said the race was too close to call. And former Vice President Joe Biden said his campaign would be leaving Iowa with “our share of delegates.” We’ll have more on the chaos and confusion in Iowa after headlines.