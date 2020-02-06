The U.S. Senate has acquitted President Trump of two impeachment charges in just the third presidential impeachment trial in U.S. history. Trump was accused of abusing power and obstructing Congress to aid his re-election campaign by pressuring Ukraine to investigate his political rival Joe Biden. Every Democratic senator voted to remove President Trump from office, but they were joined by just one Republican, Senator Mitt Romney of Utah, who supported impeaching Trump on one count: abuse of power. Romney became the first senator to ever vote against his own party’s president in an impeachment trial. Senator Romney spoke on the Senate floor prior to his vote.

Sen. Mitt Romney: “The president asked a foreign government to investigate his political rival. The president withheld vital military funds from that government to press it to do so. The president delayed funds for an American ally at war with Russian invaders. The president’s purpose was personal and political. Accordingly, the president is guilty of an appalling abuse of public trust.”

President Trump responded on Twitter by hailing the vote as “the country’s Victory.” He also described the impeachment effort as a hoax and tweeted a video claiming Mitt Romney was a secret Democratic asset.