Trump contradicted his administration’s top intelligence officials, saying he’s seen strong evidence that the novel coronavirus emerged from a laboratory in Wuhan, China. Trump presented no evidence.

John Roberts: “And what gives you a high degree of confidence that this originated from the Wuhan Institute of Virology?”

President Donald Trump: “I can’t tell you that. I’m not allowed to tell you that.”

After The New York Times reported top administration officials have pushed intelligence agencies to link the novel coronavirus to Chinese labs, the Office of the Director of National Intelligence issued a rare public statement Thursday. It read, “The Intelligence Community also concurs with the wide scientific consensus that the COVID-19 virus was not manmade or genetically modified.”

On Thursday, Trump also accused China of backing Joe Biden in November’s election and threatened to impose new tariffs on Chinese goods. The Washington Post reports some administration officials have discussed canceling some of the massive U.S. debt held by China.