Dear Friend,

During the COVID-19 pandemic, independent news is more important than ever. You turn to Democracy Now! because you trust that when we're reporting on this global crisis, our coverage is not brought to you by the fossil fuel, insurance or weapons industries or Big Pharma. We're bringing you stories from the front lines, and voices you simply won't hear anywhere else—but we’re counting on you to make it possible. Today, a generous supporter will DOUBLE your donation to Democracy Now!, meaning your gift goes twice as far. This is a challenging time for us all, but if you're able to support Democracy Now! with a donation, please do so today. Stay safe, and thank you so much.
-Amy Goodman

Non-commercial news needs your support.

We rely on contributions from you, our viewers and listeners to do our work. If you visit us daily or weekly or even just once a month, now is a great time to make your monthly contribution.

Please do your part today.

Donate
Independent Global News

FBI Says It Will Investigate Breonna Taylor Shooting Death as Police Chief Announces Retirement

StoryMay 22, 2020
Watch Full ShowNext Story
Listen
Media Options
Listen

We speak with Ben Crump, attorney for the family of Breonna Taylor, a 26-year-old aspiring nurse who was shot to death by police inside her own apartment. Her family has filed a wrongful death lawsuit against the Louisville Metro Police Department that details how police shot Taylor at least eight times after they burst into her apartment, unannounced, with a search warrant. The man police were looking for did not live in Taylor’s apartment and was reportedly already detained by police when officers arrived at Taylor’s residence on the night of March 13. At the time of her killing, Taylor had been working as an emergency medical technician treating COVID-19 patients.

Related Story

StoryMay 22, 2020Third White Man Arrested for Murder in Ahmaud Arbery Shooting as DOJ Considers Hate Crime Charges
Topics
Guests
  • Benjamin Crump
    civil rights attorney representing the family of Breonna Taylor.
Transcript
This is a rush transcript. Copy may not be in its final form.

AMY GOODMAN: Ben Crump, I wanted to end with another case. You’re also representing the family of Breonna Taylor, a 26-year-old aspiring nurse, who was shot to death by police inside her own apartment. Her family has filed a wrongful death lawsuit against the Louisville Metro Police Department, the lawsuit detailing how police shot Taylor at least eight times after they burst into her apartment, unannounced, with a search warrant. The man police were looking for did not live in Taylor’s apartment and was reportedly already detained by police when the officers arrived at Taylor’s residence on the night of March 13th. At the time of her killing, Breonna Taylor had been working as an emergency medical technician treating COVID-19 patients. Your final words?

BENJAMIN CRUMP: Yes. I agree with Senator Rand Paul that these dangerous no-knock warrants, I believe, are unconstitutional. But, as Senator Rand said, they should be abolished, because it is foreseeable that innocent, law-abiding citizens will be hurt or killed. And Breonna Taylor is exhibit number one.

And we cannot forget about Black women. As I have been proclaiming, if you ran with Maud in the Ahmaud Arbery case, then you need to stand for Bre, because Breonna Taylor’s life mattered. Black women’s lives matter, too. And this was just an execution of her in the sanctity of her own home.

And I look forward to coming back to talk with you more about developments in that case. The police chief resigned yesterday in the aftermath of this execution of this innocent Black woman. And we have to continue to demand that those police officers are arrested for the killing of this young lady, who her co-workers and family and everybody who knew her says she was just an angel of a person.

AMY GOODMAN: Well, Benjamin Crump, we look forward to having you back. Ben Crump is a civil rights attorney representing the family of Ahmaud Arbery. He’s the author of Open Season: Legalized Genocide of Colored People.

Up next, we go to India, which is starting to loosen its nationwide lockdown, the largest in world history. It just saw its biggest spike in coronavirus infections in a day with 6,000 new reported cases. Stay with us.

[break]

AMY GOODMAN: “The Long March of the Locked-Down Migrants,” a song by composer, lyric writer and singer Aadesh Ravi for the People’s Archive of Rural India.

The original content of this program is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution-Noncommercial-No Derivative Works 3.0 United States License. Please attribute legal copies of this work to democracynow.org. Some of the work(s) that this program incorporates, however, may be separately licensed. For further information or additional permissions, contact us.

Next story from this daily show

“Diarrhea, Dehydration, Hunger, Exhaustion”: India’s Rural Poor Suffer Most Under Lockdown
Daily News Digest
Our Daily Digest brings Democracy Now! to your inbox each morning.
Recent News
Headlines for May 22
WatchRead
View All

Non-commercial news needs your support

We rely on contributions from our viewers and listeners to do our work.
Please do your part today.
Make a donation
Top