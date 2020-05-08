One of President Trump’s personal valets has tested positive for COVID-19. NBC News reports Trump became “lava level mad” at his staff over the incident, accusing them of failing to protect him from the virus. Trump confirmed the valet’s positive test during an Oval Office meeting Thursday with Texas Governor Greg Abbott.

President Donald Trump: “I just had a test, as you probably heard. In fact, I had one yesterday, and I had one today. And it’s negative. Mike just had a test, and it’s negative. But they do the tests, and it just shows you that the — the fallacy — it’s what I’ve been saying. Testing is not a perfect art.”

Trump said he and Vice President Pence will now be tested for coronavirus once a day. That’s not an option for the vast majority of Americans. Over the past week, the United States has carried out, on average, less than a quarter-million diagnostic tests for coronavirus per day. That’s far short of the 900,000 tests a day recommended by Harvard’s Global Health Institute as the minimum level needed to safely begin reopening parts of the United States. The Harvard plan calls for the U.S. to ramp up to 20 million tests per day by mid-summer.