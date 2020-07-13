Independent news has never been so important.

Did you know that you can get Democracy Now! delivered to your inbox every day? Sign up for our Daily News Digest today! Don't worry, we'll never share or sell your information.

Independent Global News

Disability Rights Activists Take on Twin Pandemics of Racist Police Brutality & COVID-19

StoryJuly 13, 2020
Watch Full Show
Listen
Media Options
Listen

Two months after the police killing of George Floyd in Minneapolis sparked an international uprising, we look at the underreported but devastating impact police violence has on people with disabilities, especially Black disabled people. According to at least one study, up to one-half of people killed by law enforcement in the U.S. have a disability. “People with disabilities have always been attacked by police. And people with disabilities and poor people have our own answers,” says Leroy Moore, a Black disabled activist and artist, POOR Magazine co-founder and founder of the Krip-Hop Nation. “Our own answer is to really get rid of police.” We also speak with POOR Magazine co-founder Lisa “Tiny” Gray-Garcia and discuss challenges they’ve faced during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Related Story

StoryMay 11, 2020“Weaponized and Racialized”: Police Departments Use COVID-19 to Target Black & Brown Communities
Guests
  • Leroy Moore
    Black disabled activist, artist and founder of the Krip-Hop Nation, a movement demonstrating alternate arrangements by disabled hip-hop artists. He’s also the co-founder of POOR Magazine.
  • Lisa "Tiny" Gray-Garcia
    activist, writer and co-founder of POOR Magazine.

Please check back later for full transcript.

The original content of this program is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution-Noncommercial-No Derivative Works 3.0 United States License. Please attribute legal copies of this work to democracynow.org. Some of the work(s) that this program incorporates, however, may be separately licensed. For further information or additional permissions, contact us.
Daily News Digest
Our Daily Digest brings Democracy Now! to your inbox each morning.

Non-commercial news needs your support

We rely on contributions from our viewers and listeners to do our work.
Please do your part today.
Make a donation
Top