The United States reported 62,000 new coronavirus infections on Wednesday — a new daily record. This brings the total number of confirmed cases to over 3 million — by far the largest in the world. At least five states — Missouri, Texas, Tennessee, Utah and West Virginia — set new single-day infection records on Wednesday. California and Texas also reported their highest single-day death toll to date.

The U.S. death toll has topped 132,000, but that is widely believed to be an undercount. In Houston, Texas, ProPublica reports there has been a spike in people dying at home before they even make it to the hospital.

As the U.S. case count has soared, so has the demand for tests. In Texas, drive-thru COVID testing sites report long lines and hours-long wait times. And with many laboratories backlogged, test results can take more than a week to arrive, making contact tracing ineffective.