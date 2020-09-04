Independent news has never been so important.

“Death Is on the Ballot”: Lessons for the US, 50 Years After Allende’s Socialist Revolution in Chile

StorySeptember 04, 2020
Today marks the 50th anniversary of the election of socialist President Salvador Allende in Chile, a significant moment in the history of political revolutions. We speak with Chilean American author, human rights defender and poet Ariel Dorfman, who was cultural and press adviser to Allende’s chief of staff in the last months of his presidency, about how the revolution used peaceful means to bring about radical change in Chile and beyond. “Allende’s revolution, which was a peaceful revolution, was the attempt to put the resources of the country and the future of the country into the hands of the majority,” Dorfman says.

Guests
  • Ariel Dorfman
    Chilean-American best-selling author, human rights defender, playwright and poet. He became the cultural and press adviser to Salvador Allende’s chief of staff during the last months of his presidency in 1973.

