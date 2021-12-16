Dear Friend,

“No Food Available”: Afghanistan Faces Catastrophe as Donors Cut Humanitarian Aid to Taliban Gov’t

December 16, 2021
Afghanistan under the new Taliban government faces a humanitarian catastrophe this winter as the United States and other donors have cut off financial aid. The United Nations warns nearly 23 million people in Afghanistan — or more than half the population — face potentially life-threatening food shortages, with nearly 9 million already on the brink of famine. In addition, people face lack of proper healthcare, unemployment and housing shortages. “The international aid organizations, for them, it’s just another country … where they take pictures and make their careers out of it,” says Pashtana Durrani, activist and executive director of the educational nonprofit LEARN Afghanistan. “For me, it’s my country, and people are starving in it.”

Guests
  • Pashtana Durrani
    executive director of LEARN Afghanistan and visiting fellow at Wellesley College.

