“Terror from the Skies”: UNRWA Condemns Israeli Bombing of Gaza Refugee Camp, Killing 10 Relatives

StoryMay 17, 2021
Matthias Schmale, director of UNRWA operations in Gaza, says civilians in the besieged territory are facing “terror from the skies” amid Israel’s bombardment, which has already killed nearly 200 people. “The price the civilian population is paying for this is unacceptable. This has to stop. This is terror on a civilian population.”

StoryMay 17, 2021Gaza Journalist: Israel Is Deliberately Targeting the Media by Bombing AP & Al Jazeera Offices
