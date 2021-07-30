Britain’s U.N. ambassador has warned that half of Burma’s population of 54 million could contract COVID-19 in the next two weeks amid the ongoing turmoil following a military coup in February. Pakistan is enacting an air travel ban for anyone who cannot provide a vaccine certificate. It is also mandating all public sector workers get vaccinated, as well as public transport and retail staff, and teachers and students 18 and older. Meanwhile record cases have been reported across Japan and in Tokyo this week, as the Olympics continue.

Israel said it will be offering booster shots of the Pfizer vaccine to people over 60, the first country to do so. This despite less than 10% of Palestinians in the Occupied Territories having been fully vaccinated. The European Union pulled ahead of the US this week in its rate of vaccination after a slow rollout earlier in the year. In July, the EU has given shots at four times the pace of the US.

In Haiti, health workers say hospitals are becoming overwhelmed due to a surge in cases as the country grapples with a worsening economic and political crisis in the wake of the assassination of President Jovenel Moïse. This is hospital director Dr. Nathalie Colas.