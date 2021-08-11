Disgraced New York Governor Andrew Cuomo announced Tuesday he is resigning, after months of mounting scandals and one week after the release of Attorney General Letitia James’s damning report which found Cuomo sexually harassed at least 11 women. Cuomo refused to take responsibility for his criminal acts as he announced his resignation.

Gov. Andrew Cuomo: “In my mind, I’ve never crossed the line with anyone. But I didn’t realize the extent to which the line has been redrawn.”

One of Cuomo’s accusers, former aide Lindsey Boylan, vowed to sue and condemned Cuomo’s victim blaming. In a statement, she said, “It is a tragedy that so many stood by and watched these abuses happen,” adding, “My hope always has been that this will make it safer for other women to report their own harassment and abuse.” The resignation takes effect in two weeks, after which Lieutenant Governor Kathy Hochul will replace him, becoming the first woman governor of New York. The New York state Judiciary Committee is still looking into whether impeachment is possible. Meanwhile, Cuomo could still face criminal and civil charges. He is also under investigation for covering up nursing home deaths early in the pandemic.