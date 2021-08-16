The Taliban has seized control of Afghanistan. On Sunday, Taliban forces captured the capital Kabul, facing almost no resistance as the government collapsed and President Ashraf Ghani fled the country. The U.S. and other foreign governments rushed to evacuate personnel, with the Pentagon sending in 6,000 troops to assist in the effort. The Taliban takeover of the country came at dizzying speed, causing panic and uncertainty after 20 years of U.S. occupation and war. Chaotic scenes are unfolding at Kabul airport as Afghans desperately try to flee. Some Afghans who were able to evacuate in recent days landed in nearby countries, including India.

Afghan national: “I can’t believe the world abandoned Afghanistan. Our friends are going to get killed. They’re going to kill us. Our women are not going to have any more rights. That’s all. I can talk another day.”

The U.N. and other aid groups are warning of a humanitarian crisis as more people attempt to leave Afghanistan, and are urging neighboring countries to keep their borders open. The U.N. Security Council is holding an emergency meeting today. Meanwhile, rights groups said the Biden administration needs to move much faster to evacuate Afghans who worked for the U.S. military and could face reprisals from the Taliban.