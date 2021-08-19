President Biden says U.S. troops will stay in Afghanistan until every American is evacuated, even if that means staying beyond his August 31 deadline. This comes as evacuation flights continue from the airport in Kabul, but many Afghans can’t make it safely to the airport. Taliban fighters have shot at and whipped some of the people trying to flee. Meanwhile, on Wednesday night, U.S. forces fired tear gas at Afghans trying to reach the airport, which is controlled by the U.S. military. Al Jazeera reports at least 12 people have been killed in or around the airport this week.

Meanwhile, President Biden is defending his handling of the withdrawal of troops from Afghanistan. He was interviewed by George Stephanopoulos on ABC.

George Stephanopoulos: “So, you don’t think this could have been handled, this exit could have been handled better in any way? No mistakes?”