President Biden and the entire Democratic congressional delegation of New York is calling on New York Governor Andrew Cuomo to resign, after an independent investigation concluded Cuomo had violated state and federal law by sexually harassing 11 women, including nine current or former government employees. On Tuesday, New York state Attorney General Letitia James released her 165-page report after conducting a five-month probe.

Attorney General Letitia James: “The independent investigation found that Governor Cuomo sexually harassed multiple women, many of whom were young women, by engaging in unwanted groping, kisses, hugging and by making inappropriate comments.”

On Tuesday, Governor Cuomo defended himself against the allegations and rejected calls to resign. Members of the New York State Assembly are now moving ahead with plans to draft articles of impeachment. The governors of New Jersey, Pennsylvania, Connecticut and Rhode Island also issued a joint statement calling for Cuomo to resign. We’ll have more on this story after headlines.