A Russian Foreign Ministry official said Thursday the U.S. risks provoking a nuclear missile crisis with Moscow, unless the U.S. and its NATO allies ensure restraint and predictability in the growing conflict over Ukraine. The stark warning came as Russia’s top diplomat, Sergey Lavrov, formally rejected a U.S. response to Russia’s demands that offered no new concessions.

Sergey Lavrov: “The main question is our clear message that we consider further NATO expansion to the east and weapons deployment, which can threaten the Russian Federation, unacceptable.”

On Thursday, President Biden reportedly warned Ukraine’s president in a phone call that Russia could invade in February. The U.S. has called a meeting of the U.N. Security Council to discuss the crisis on Monday — one day before Russia is set to take over the rotating presidency of the council.