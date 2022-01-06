Today is the first anniversary of the January 6 deadly insurrection, when supporters of Donald Trump attacked the Capitol in a bid to overturn the 2020 election. President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris are addressing the nation today. White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki said Biden will lay out “the singular responsibility President Trump has for the chaos and carnage that we saw.” On Wednesday, Attorney General Merrick Garland vowed to continue investigating the insurrection. He said so far 725 rioters have been arrested and charged.

Attorney General Merrick Garland: “The Justice Department remains committed to holding all January 6 perpetrators, at any level, accountable under law, whether they were present that day or were otherwise criminally responsible for the assault on our democracy. We will follow the facts wherever they lead.”

In related news, Trump’s former Press Secretary Stephanie Grisham met Wednesday with the House select committee investigating the insurrection.