Britain’s Labour Party is pushing for an immediate general election in the United Kingdom, a day after Prime Minister Liz Truss announced her resignation less than seven weeks into her term. During her tenure as Britain’s shortest-reigning prime minister, Truss saw the value of the pound plummet while she pushed for sweeping tax cuts on the rich. Truss announced her resignation outside 10 Downing Street on Thursday.

Prime Minister Liz Truss: “We’ve agreed that there will be a leadership election to be completed within the next week. This will ensure that we remain on a path to deliver our fiscal plans and maintain our country’s economic stability and national security. I will remain as prime minister until a successor has been chosen.”

Leading candidates to replace Truss include former Chancellor Rishi Sunak, House of Commons leader Penny Mordaunt and even disgraced former Prime Minister Boris Johnson — whom Truss replaced. After headlines, we’ll go to the U.K. to speak with author, activist and Guardian columnist George Monbiot.