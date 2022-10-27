Biden Hosts Israeli President But Says Nothing About Deadly Israeli Crackdown in Occupied West Bank

This is a rush transcript. Copy may not be in its final form.

AMY GOODMAN: Before you go, just one question, as a person who has written a number of books on Israel, Palestine, a keen observer of the region, about the growing crisis in the occupied West Bank. Israel is continuing to carry out daily military raids. At least 120 Palestinians have been killed so far this year making it the deadliest year in the West Bank since 2015. On Wednesday, President Biden met with Israeli president Isaac Herzog at the White House. During public remarks, neither mentioned Palestinians, the occupied West Bank or Gaza. Your quick response?

PHYLLIS BENNIS: This has been an outrage, that this level of killing on a daily basis, raids into Palestinian cities, which officially, if you want to go back to the Oslo Accords, are ostensibly under complete Palestinian control—there is no Palestinian control. It is completely under Israeli assault with the attacks on civilians of whom there have been, I believe the number is up to 30 children among them who have been killed. The arrest, the raids of civilian homes, particularly in the middle of the night with children being taken off for interrogation, deliberately aimed at undermining the ability of Palestinian families to survive, it is a horrific situation.

The U.S. has had nothing to say about it despite continuing to provide $3.8 billion a year directly to the Israeli military and the fact we are not even hearing any discussion of this in Congress, in the White House, in the mainstream press is a travesty for our country and it has to be dealt with in a much more overt way. There has to be a change to acknowledge that U.S. support for Israeli apartheid and occupation is what enables these raids to go on with impunity.

The problem of impunity is the core of this issue, and hopefully the United Nations and other parts of the international community, the International Criminal Court, the international special investigation team that is now looking at these violations of international law, that that is where we will be able to look to for an end to this kind of Israeli impunity.

