Brazil’s presidential election is headed to a runoff. In the first round of voting Sunday, Brazil’s former President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva of the leftist Workers’ Party won 48% of the vote, beating Brazil’s far-right President Jair Bolsonaro, who received 43% of the vote. It was a closer result than many projected, and Bolsonaro-backed candidates also performed well in other races. Lula spoke to supporters Sunday night.

Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva: “I’ve never won an election in the first round. I’ve won all of them in the second round. All of them. Here in the second round, what’s important is the chance to think thoroughly on what you propose for society, to build a network of alliances and supporters before winning, for you to show to the people what will happen and who will win.”

There is widespread fear in Brazil that Bolsonaro could attempt to stage a coup to stay in power. This has already been the most violent election campaign Brazil has seen in years. Bolsonaro spoke on Sunday.