“We Are at a Precipice as a Nation”: Cornel West & Christina Greer on Jan. 6 Insurrection & More

StoryDecember 22, 2022
We speak with Fordham University political science professor Christina Greer and theologian Cornel West about the January 6 committee’s recommendation that former President Donald Trump and his allies be criminally charged for their role in the insurrection and attempts to overturn the 2020 election. “Just because it’s unprecedented doesn’t mean that we can’t have prosecutions,” says Greer. She also responds to recent news reports that New York Congressmember-elect George Santos fabricated much of his political biography.

Guests
  • Christina Greer
    author, podcaster and associate professor of political science at Fordham University.
  • Cornel West
    author, civil rights activist and professor of philosophy and Christian practice at Union Theological Seminary.

Please check back later for full transcript.

