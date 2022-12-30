“Angola Do You Hear Us?” Oscar-Shortlisted Doc on Plantation Prison Takes On Mass Incarceration

Media Options
Topics
Guests
- Liza Jessie Petersonactress and playwright featured in the Academy Award short-listed documentary Angola Do You Hear Us? Voices from a Plantation Prison.
- Cinque Northernartist, filmmaker and director of the Academy Award short-listed documentary Angola Do You Hear Us? Voices From A Plantation Prison.
We look at a remarkable film that follows how acclaimed playwright Liza Jessie Peterson gave a mesmerizing performance of her one-person play “The Peculiar Patriot” at the Louisiana State Penitentiary known as Angola, before authorities stopped it halfway through. “Angola Do You Hear Us? Voices from a Plantation Prison” has just been shortlisted for an Oscar, and Peterson and the film’s director, Cinque Northern, join us to describe how they hope to raise awareness about conditions inside the infamous prison.
Please check back later for full transcript.
Media Options