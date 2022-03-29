Is Russia Punishing Kharkiv for Resisting? “Brutal Assault” Reduces Homes & Schools to Rubble

Ukrainian and Russian officials have begun a new round of peace talks in Istanbul, Turkey. Meanwhile, U.N. Secretary-General António Guterres called for a humanitarian ceasefire to end the war, which began when Russia invaded Ukraine 34 days ago. The Guardian’s Emma Graham-Harrison speaks to us from Lviv, just back from reporting in bombed-out Kharkiv, one of Ukraine’s largest cities bordering Russia, where Putin’s army has launched one of its most brutal coordinated attacks. Graham-Harrison describes how the Russian military is “pummeling” civilian neighborhoods because they have not yet been able to take over Kharkiv.