Independent Global News

Matrix of War: Russian Elites Unlikely to Split from Putin Despite War Losses & Western Sanctions

StoryApril 21, 2022
Watch Full ShowNext Story
Listen
Media Options
Listen

Russians are weathering the fallout of President Vladimir Putin’s invasion of Ukraine with no sign of a negotiated peace deal soon. Economic sanctions have driven up food prices, and there has been repression of political dissent within the country. We speak with author Tony Wood, a member of the New Left Review editorial board, who says the crushing Western sanctions are unlikely to end Putin’s rule and are only hardening attitudes. “The Russian elite has already been fully consolidated around Putin since 2014, if not before,” he says. “These sanctions are not going to split them off.”

Related Story

Web ExclusiveApr 21, 2022Update on Ukraine’s Donbas, Under Heavy Attack, & What a Peaceful Resolution Could Look Like
Guests
  • Tony Wood
    author and member of the New Left Review editorial board.

Please check back later for full transcript.

The original content of this program is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution-Noncommercial-No Derivative Works 3.0 United States License. Please attribute legal copies of this work to democracynow.org. Some of the work(s) that this program incorporates, however, may be separately licensed. For further information or additional permissions, contact us.
Daily News Digest
Our Daily Digest brings Democracy Now! to your inbox each morning.
Work with Democracy Now!

Join the Democracy Now! team

We're hiring a Part-Time Broadcast News Writer/Producer. Learn more and apply today!

Non-commercial news needs your support

We rely on contributions from our viewers and listeners to do our work.
Please do your part today.
Make a donation
Top