Vigils were held in Uvalde, Texas, Wednesday, a day after an 18-year-old gunman shot and killed 19 students and two teachers at the the Robb Elementary School. It was the deadliest school shooting in the United States in nearly a decade. All of the victims were in the same fourth grade classroom. The White House says President Biden will visit Uvalde in the coming days.

Meanwhile, chilling details have emerged about the events leading up to the massacre. Officials say the gunman lawfully purchased two semiautomatic assault rifles and up to 375 rounds of ammunition last week, just after his 18th birthday. On Tuesday morning, he texted a teenage girl he’d befriended in Germany, writing, “I just shot my grandma in her head,” followed immediately by the message: “Ima go shoot up a elementary school [right now].” Police say the gunman made his way past an armed school security officer, then barricaded himself inside the school for over an hour, wounding two police officers before he was shot dead by a Border Patrol agent. Some parents report they tried to storm the school as they waited for police to respond, but were pushed back.