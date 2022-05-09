Hi there,

Democracy Now is committed to bringing you the stories and perspectives you won't hear anywhere else, from the peace activists demanding an end to war to Indigenous leaders fighting to stop fossil fuel extraction and save the planet. Our independent reporting is only possible because we’re funded by you—not by the weapons manufacturers when we cover war or gun violence, not by the oil, gas, coal, or nuclear companies when we cover the climate crisis. Can you donate $4 today to keep us going strong? Every dollar makes a difference. Right now a generous donor will DOUBLE your donation, making it twice as valuable to Democracy Now! Please do your part today, and thank you so much.
-Amy Goodman

Non-commercial news needs your support.

We rely on contributions from you, our viewers and listeners to do our work. If you visit us daily or weekly or even just once a month, now is a great time to make your monthly contribution.

Please do your part today.

Donate
Independent Global News

Trans Lawyer Chase Strangio on Inclusivity: “People Like Me, Who Are Not Women, May Become Pregnant.”

StoryMay 09, 2022
Watch Full ShowNext Story
Listen
Media Options
Listen

After the leaked draft Supreme Court opinion that may overturn Roe v. Wade, Republican Senator Marco Rubio of Florida introduced a bill Friday to prohibit employers from deducting expenses related to their employees’ travel costs when seeking gender-affirming care for their children out of state, as well as for those seeking an abortion. “It’s not just women who are affected,” says Chase Strangio, deputy director for trans justice with the ACLU LGBTQ & HIV Project, who comments on the measure and discusses the importance of using inclusive language around pregnancy. He says it is important to “hold space for people like me, who are not women, who may become pregnant. It allows people to have more access to care. It allows a more robust movement that lets more people in,” so that people can fight back collectively against attacks on reproductive rights, marriage equality and gender-affirming healthcare.

Related Story

StoryMar 09, 2022Chase Strangio on the GOP’s Push in Florida, Texas, Idaho to “Eradicate Trans Youth & Trans Lives”
Guests
  • Chase Strangio
    deputy director for transgender justice with the ACLU’s LGBTQ & HIV Project.

Please check back later for full transcript.

The original content of this program is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution-Noncommercial-No Derivative Works 3.0 United States License. Please attribute legal copies of this work to democracynow.org. Some of the work(s) that this program incorporates, however, may be separately licensed. For further information or additional permissions, contact us.
Daily News Digest
Our Daily Digest brings Democracy Now! to your inbox each morning.
Work with Democracy Now!

Join the Democracy Now! team

We're hiring a Part-Time Broadcast News Writer/Producer. Learn more and apply today!

Non-commercial news needs your support

We rely on contributions from our viewers and listeners to do our work.
Please do your part today.
Make a donation
Top