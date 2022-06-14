Over 100 million people are under heat advisories in the United States as an early-season heat wave continues to break records from the Southwest to the Gulf Coast to the Great Lakes. Over the weekend, temperatures in Phoenix, Arizona, reached 114 degrees and 109 degrees in Las Vegas, Nevada. In Houston, local officials warned residents to stay inside.

Porfirio Villarreal: “When you have extreme heat, then everyone is at danger. When you suffer heat exhaustion or heat stroke, then your vital organs, your brain suffers damages, and you could die.”

This comes as wildfires have forced hundreds of people to evacuate their homes in California, New Mexico and Arizona. According to the National Interagency Fire Center, firefighters are battling more than three dozen uncontained fires.