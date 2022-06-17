The House Select Committee to Investigate the January 6th Attack on the United States Capitol has revealed Donald Trump knew his plan to overturn the 2020 election was illegal, but pushed his vice president, Mike Pence, to take part anyway in what the committee has described as an attempted coup. But Pence refused to take part after Trump asked him to unilaterally reject the Electoral College results on January 6.

The committee also revealed the architect of Trump’s plan, the attorney John Eastman, also knew the plan was illegal, but pushed it anyway. Eastman later sought a pardon for himself. Witnesses testifying on Thursday included Michael Luttig, a retired judge and one of the most influential right-wing legal experts in the country. He described Trump as a “clear and present danger to American democracy.” Luttig warned that Trump and allies will also attempt to overturn the 2024 election if they lose — and this time they may succeed. We will have more on the House hearing later in the show.