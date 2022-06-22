In Afghanistan, officials say at least 1,000 people have died, while some 1,500 have been injured, after a powerful earthquake early Wednesday. The epicenter of the quake was about 30 miles from the city of Khost near the Pakistan border. Aftershocks were felt as far away as Kabul. Survivors described seeing numerous homes destroyed.

Faisal: “It was about midnight when the quake struck. It destroyed the houses of our neighbors. When we arrived, there were many dead and wounded. They sent us to the hospital. I also saw many dead bodies.”

The earthquake comes at a time when Afghanistan is already facing one of the world’s worst humanitarian and economic crises. A recent report by the Red Cross found 70% of Afghan households are unable to meet basic food needs, and an estimated 3 million Afghan children are at risk of malnutrition.