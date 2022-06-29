The January 6 committee also aired videotaped testimony from Hutchinson where she revealed Trump urged security officials to stop using magnetometers to screen for weapons at his rally on January 6 just prior to the Capitol insurrection.

Cassidy Hutchinson: “I was in the vicinity of a conversation where I overheard the president say something to the effect of, you know, 'I don't effing care that they have weapons. They’re not here to hurt me. Take the effing mags away. Let my people in. They can march to the Capitol from here. Let the people in. Take the effing mags away.’”

Moments later, Trump took to the stage and urged his supporters to “fight like hell” and march to the Capitol.

Hutchinson also unveiled more details about how top Trump associates knew in advance of possible violence on January 6. Mark Meadows, who has refused to testify before the House committee, told Hutchinson that January 6 would be “really, really bad.” Hutchinson said Meadows and Trump attorney Rudy Giuliani later sought pardons after the insurrection.

At the end of Tuesday’s hearing, Committee Vice Chair Liz Cheney presented evidence of possible witness tampering by allies of Trump. We will have more on Cassidy Hutchinson’s testimony after headlines.