The Washington Post is reporting the Justice Department is investigating former President Trump as part of its criminal probe into efforts to overturn the 2020 election. As part of the probe, prosecutors have reportedly received phone records of key officials within Trump’s circle, including his former chief of staff, Mark Meadows. The Post also revealed two aides to former Vice President Mike Pence — his chief of staff, Marc Short, and lawyer, Greg Jacob — recently testified before a grand jury.

On Tuesday, Attorney General Merrick Garland spoke to Lester Holt on NBC’s “Nightly News.” Garland refused to rule out charging Donald Trump.

Attorney General Merrick Garland: “We intend to hold everyone, anyone who was criminally responsible for the events surrounding January 6, for any attempt to interfere with the lawful transfer of power from one administration to another, accountable. That’s what we do. We don’t pay any attention to other issues with respect to that.”

Lester Holt: “So, if Donald Trump were to become a candidate for president again, that would not change your schedule or how you move forward or don’t move forward?”