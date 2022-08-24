Voters went to the polls Tuesday for primaries in Florida, New York and Oklahoma. In New York, redrawn congressional districts led to the losses of two Democratic incumbents. In New York’s redrawn 12th Congressional District, Congressmember Jerrold Nadler defeated fellow incumbent Carolyn Maloney, the chair of the House Oversight Committee. In the redrawn 10th Congressional District, former federal prosecutor Dan Goldman defeated several more progressive opponents, including incumbent Mondaire Jones and Yuh-Line Niou, a member of the New York Assembly. Goldman, who is an heir to the Levi Strauss fortune, spent $4 million of his own money on the race. He also picked up a controversial endorsement from The New York Times, whose publisher, A.G. Sulzberger, is a close family friend.

In another closely watched New York race, Democrat Pat Ryan won a special election in a swing district in the Hudson Valley, defeating Republican Marc Molinaro for an open seat. Ryan campaigned heavily on the need to protect reproductive rights after the Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade. He spoke on Tuesday night.