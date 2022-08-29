In Mississippi, Governor Tate Reeves has declared a state of emergency, after torrential rains caused the Pearl River to overflow its banks, causing massive flooding. In Mississippi’s capital city, Jackson, Mayor Chokwe Antar Lumumba on Sunday urged residents in flood zones to pack enough supplies to last for several days and to evacuate.

Mayor Chokwe Antar Lumumba: “If you are capable of getting out now, get out now. Get out as soon as possible.”

Today the Pearl River is expected to crest at nearly 36 feet — 10 feet higher than what’s normally considered a flood stage.