In more news from Ukraine, a ship carrying Ukrainian grain has docked in Djibouti, Africa, for the first time in months. The grain is expected to be taken overland to northern Ethiopia, but renewed fighting in the Tigray region may jeopardize the plan. The World Food Programme recently reported 22 million people in Somalia, Kenya and Ethiopia are at risk of starvation as the region faces its worst drought in 40 years. The World Food Programme’s Mike Dunford said the region is in desperate need of more grain shipments from Ukraine and Russia.

Mike Dunford: “What we want to see is more food flowing. We need, from WFP’s perspective, millions of tons in this region. In Ethiopia alone, three-quarters of everything that we used to distribute originated from Ukraine and Russia.”

In other news related to the war in Ukraine, Germany is accusing Russia of weaponizing energy supplies, after the Russian energy giant Gazprom announced a three-day shutdown of gas supplies to Germany. Gazprom said the shutdown was needed to address technical issues with the Nord Stream 1 pipeline tied to sanctions imposed by the West.