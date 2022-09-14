Voters went to the polls in New Hampshire, Rhode Island and Delaware Tuesday for the final primaries before the November 8 midterm elections. The closely watched Republican Senate primary in New Hampshire is too close to call. Retired Army Brigadier General Don Bolduc appears to be have beaten New Hampshire state Senate President Chuck Morse. The race has not been called, but Morse has conceded. Bolduc is a far-right Trump supporter who has echoed the former president’s false claims that the 2020 election was stolen. During a previous run for office, he decried his opponents as “liberal, socialist pansies.” According to the group Open Secrets, the Senate Majority PAC and the Democratic Senatorial Campaign Committee spent nearly $3.3 million helping Bolduc who will face incumbent Democratic Senator Maggie Hassan in November. Former Trump staffer Karoline Leavitt has won the Republican primary in New Hampshire’s 1st Congressional District. The 25-year-old has also claimed Trump won the 2020 election. She defeated another former Trump aide, Matt Mowers, who had been endorsed by prominent Republicans including House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy. According to the website FiveThirtyEight.com, there will be about 200 Republicans on the ballot in November who have fully denied the legitimacy of the 2020 election.