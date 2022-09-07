In Uvalde, Texas, students returned to classes Tuesday for the first time since the May 24 mass school shooting which left 19 fourth graders and two teachers dead. No classes are being held at the site of the shooting, Robb Elementary School, which is slated to be demolished. On Tuesday, Texas state Senator Roland Gutierrez visited Uvalde as students returned to classes.

Sen. Roland Gutierrez: “Families are upset. They’re frustrated, rightfully so. There are still kids that go to trauma therapy every day. There were kids in Robb that were in adjacent classrooms that were stuck in those classrooms. They’re never going to be the same again. The people of Texas need to understand that, that these families are never going to be the same again. And if we don’t do something, this could happen in your community.”

This comes as the Austin American-Statesman is reporting five officers with the Texas Department of Public Safety are now under investigation for their role in the response to the Uvalde school shooting. Two of the five have already been suspended with pay pending the investigation, which is being carried out by the Texas inspector general.