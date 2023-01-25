Independent news has never been so important.

“Lacks Educational Value”? Critics Slam Florida’s Rejection of AP African American Studies Course

StoryJanuary 25, 2023
Image Credit: RJ Sangosti/The Denver Post via Getty Images

Civil right advocates, educators and lawyers, like Ben Crump, are fighting Florida education officials who rejected a new advanced placement course for high school students on African American studies. Officials say the course “lacks educational value,” and Republican Governor Ron DeSantis claims the course violates state law. Opponents object to the course’s inclusion of works by scholar and former Black Panther Angela Davis, and of material on intersectionality, reparations and Black queer history, among other topics. Last year, Florida passed a so-called “Don’t Say Gay” law that prevents Florida teachers from discussing sexuality and gender identity in classrooms. We go to Miami and Tallahassee to speak to Dr. Steve Gallon, a lifelong educator and a former teacher, principal and superintendent, who now serves as an elected school board member for Miami-Dade County Schools, and Democratic state Senator Shevrin Jones, the first openly gay person to serve in the state’s Senate.

Guests
  • Steve Gallon III
    elected school board member for Miami-Dade County Schools, lifelong educator and a former teacher, principal and superintendent of schools.
  • Shevrin Jones
    Democratic Florida state senator representing the Miami Gardens area.

